Street renamed in memory of murdered student

A city in northeastern Greece has renamed its main thoroughfare in honour Eleni Topaloudi, whose rape and murder on Rhodes in 2018 shocked the country.

“No more Elenis” is written on the marble stele that was erected on the former Vasileos Georgiou street in Didymoteicho that now named after Topaloudi.

The name of the 21 year old, whose family comes from Didymoteicho and was a student in Rhodes when she was killed, became synonymous with the fight against femicide and gender-based violence.

Two men were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder and rape. [ERT]

