Missile talks with Israel at critical juncture

Negotiations between Greece and Israel for state-of the-art Spike-NLOS missile systems, addressing the needs of the Hellenic Navy and Air Force, have reportedly reached a critical point.

Indicatively, the permanent director general of the Israeli Ministry of Defense is expected to arrive in Athens early next week in order to finalize or indefinitely defer discussions on the systems, worth around €400 million, that would be installed on Apache helicopters of the Hellenic Air Force, on Navy gunboats and possibly on boats of the Special Forces.

Despite the intentions of Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the issue appears to have been pinned down by a number of technocratic obstacles related to objections from the General Directorate of Defense Equipment and Investments.