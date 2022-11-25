NEWS

Missile talks with Israel at critical juncture

Missile talks with Israel at critical juncture

Negotiations between Greece and Israel for state-of the-art Spike-NLOS missile systems, addressing the needs of the Hellenic Navy and Air Force, have reportedly reached a critical point.

Indicatively, the permanent director general of the Israeli Ministry of Defense is expected to arrive in Athens early next week in order to finalize or indefinitely defer discussions on the systems, worth around €400 million, that would be installed on Apache helicopters of the Hellenic Air Force, on Navy gunboats and possibly on boats of the Special Forces.

Despite the intentions of Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the issue appears to have been pinned down by a number of technocratic obstacles related to objections from the General Directorate of Defense Equipment and Investments.

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
President Sakellaropoulou visits 332 Air Force Squadron; briefed on Rafale aircraft potential
NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou visits 332 Air Force Squadron; briefed on Rafale aircraft potential

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles
NEWS

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles

Replacement of Russian arms mooted
NEWS

Replacement of Russian arms mooted

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says
NEWS

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale

Greek PM marks Armed Forces Day
NEWS

Greek PM marks Armed Forces Day