Police casts wider net in Ark of the World investigation

Following raids earlier this week on the Ark of the World headquarters in Athens’ Kolonos district and on a branch in Chios, in the eastern Aegean, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) expanded its search on Friday to the charity’s Kalamata shelter in the southwestern Peloponnese.

ELAS’ financial crimes squad is casting a wide net in its probe of the financial records of the charity, which is also being investigated for allegations of child abuse and exploitation.

Investigators will be looking at records stretching back at least five years, during which it is estimated that the nongovernmental organization received at least 30 million euros in private donations and around 200,000 euros in state funding. The purpose is to ascertain whether this money was spent for the charity’s operation or went into the pockets of its administrators.

Thursday’s raid on the Chios branch was prompted by allegations that members of the charity had been trying to destroy potentially incriminating documents and records. The investigation has not, however, turned up any evidence supporting those claims yet.