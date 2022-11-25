Over 10,000 incidents of violence against women reported this year

The Greek police’s domestic violence division has responded to more than 10,000 complaints this year, the minister for citizens’ protection said on Friday, noting that the vast majority of these cases involved crimes against women.

Minister Takis Theodorikakos was visiting Syntagma Square in downtown Athens, where he spoke with female police officers from the domestic violence division as they handed out information leaflets to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“For the Citizens’ Protection Ministry and for the Hellenic Police, every day is a day of effective actions against violence targeting women,” said Theodorikakos, urging women who feel unsafe in any way to speak up and report it to the police.

The minister added that the Hellenic Police (ELAS) operates 18 domestic abuse bureaus in different parts of the country, staffed with 400 officers who are trained in responding to such cases.