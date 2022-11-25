NEWS

Social worker arrested after gun found in children’s shelter

Police on Friday arrested the head social worker in the Ark of the World children’s shelter in Kalamata, in the southwestern Peloponnese, after a gun was found in a drawer.

Officers have raided a number of shelters and branches of the disgraced charity following allegations of child abuse and exploitation.

Police said the Kalamata social worker claimed that the weapon was not hers and that it had been left there by a predecessor.

The woman was arrested on weapons charges and an investigation is underway to establish ownership of the weapon.

