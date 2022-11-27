NEWS

Incentives needed to keep intensive care doctors

Incentives needed to keep intensive care doctors
[ΑP]

The need to provide additional financial incentives to doctors in the intensive care units of public hospitals has been stressed in comments to Kathimerini by Dimitris Georgopoulos, professor of pulmonology and intensive care at the University of Crete and until recently director of the ICU at Iraklio University Hospital.

“Somehow, substantial financial incentives should be provided for doctors who work in ICUs. It’s a very, very hard job,” he said, stressing that studies have shown the doctors who most often experience burnout are those in ICUs.

Existing salaries, he said, in no way reflect the difficulties the job entails, lagging significantly behind other specialties.

“Soon we will have no ICU doctors. Those who will come to the units will stay until they find something else. If they are not a bit crazy, that is, love what they do, they will prefer to go somewhere less physically demanding,” he said.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court ruling allows return of unvaxxed health workers
NEWS

Court ruling allows return of unvaxxed health workers

Unvaccinated health workers may return to work
NEWS

Unvaccinated health workers may return to work

Fireplaces, wood stoves as lethal as cars
NEWS

Fireplaces, wood stoves as lethal as cars

Transplants lagging due to inadequate organ donations
NEWS

Transplants lagging due to inadequate organ donations

Preventable infections a growing threat
NEWS

Preventable infections a growing threat

Acid attack victim launches foundation to help people with burns
NEWS

Acid attack victim launches foundation to help people with burns