Motorist dies in a collision with wild boar

A 25-year-old motorist lost his life on Friday evening after his vehicle collided with an injured wild boar on a provincial road in Thessaly.

Police said the passenger vehicle driven by the 25-year-old collided with an injured wild boar, which had been hit earlier by another car.

The collision occurred near the village of Mikrothives on the Volos-Farsala highway.

The man’s car hit a concrete ramp and overturned on the roadway.

He was taken by ambulance to Volos General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. [ERT]

Accident

