Greece issues Navtex expanding area of seismic surveys south of Crete

Greece’s Navy on Saturday issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) expanding the area of seismic surveys for hydrocarbon deposits off the coast of Crete, as Kathimerini first reported Friday.

Under the new Navtex, the field of research by US energy giant ExxonMobil will extend further south off the coast of the Aegean island from the previous coordinates reserved on November 7.

“The research vessel Sanco Swift is towing a 12 km cable and is supported by the vessel Alexander 3, from today, November 26, until later, southwest of Crete, expanding the scope of the seismic surveys it is conducting, according to the oldest NAVTEX issued.

With the same Navtex, passing vessels are urged to “keep a safety distance of 8 nautical miles from the stern of the ship, otherwise, 3 nautical miles.”

Sanco Swift is the Norwegian exploration vessel leased by ExxonMobil  to conduct the surveying.

The request to expand the area of research was submitted by ExxonMobil to Greece’s Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP). 

Seen as an indicator of the company’s interest, ExxonMobil is now seeking to conduct 2D seismic surveys across an area of 11,000 square kilometers in the 2022-2023 winter period against an original target of 6,500 square kilometers.

