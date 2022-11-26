NEWS

PM: Domestic violence victims ‘can now speak freely’

PM: Domestic violence victims ‘can now speak freely’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the establishment of 18 operation offices that focus on handling incidents of domestic violence offers victims the opportunity to speak up about their abuse.

“We are now enabling victims to speak out safely. That’s the difference. Domestic violence has always existed,” he said during a visit to Kallithea’s police station, which houses one of the 18 operation offices. “Now we all have the courage, the state but especially the victims, to speak, to lift up the rug and look at what is underneath,” he added.

“These offices have dealt with 3,000 incidents out of the 10,000 that the entire police force has dealt with. So we definitely need more than double the number of offices, which we are preparing,” said Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

