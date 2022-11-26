NEWS

Greece, France in joint drills south of Crete

The Hellenic Armed Forces and units of the escort group Task Force 473 of the French Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier conducted joint exercises in the maritime area east and south of the Peloponnese and south of Crete from November 23 to 25.

The Hellenic Armed Forces participated with Rafale F3R fighter jets for the first time as well as F-16 Block 30, Block 50, Block 52+, Block 52+ Advanced and F-4s. From the French side, Rafale-M fighter jets and E2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft operated off the Charles de Gaulle.

During the drills, the two forces carried out offensive operations, high-value unit attack/protection, mixed air superiority operations, air combat training between different types of aircraft, air support to naval operations and live-fire exercises at the Karavia firing range.

 

Defense

