NEWS

Thessaloniki metro station opens to visitors

Thessaloniki metro station opens to visitors

A Thessaloniki metro station was opened to the public Saturday and people queued to take a look.

The project, conceived in the 1990s, has been plagued by delays and successive governments failed to deliver on it. Part of the delay had to do with the discovery of significant archaeological finds and the controversy about what to do with them and how best to display them.

Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis said Saturday the project is in its “final stretch.”

Transport Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki bus drivers start rolling strikes
NEWS

Thessaloniki bus drivers start rolling strikes

Getting closer to building Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Museum
NEWS

Getting closer to building Thessaloniki’s Holocaust Museum

Protest on Thessaloniki university campus
NEWS

Protest on Thessaloniki university campus

Thessaloniki teenagers arrested for school hoax bomb call
NEWS

Thessaloniki teenagers arrested for school hoax bomb call

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Police unravel gang in Thessaloniki

Grenade found in Thessaloniki worksite
NEWS

Grenade found in Thessaloniki worksite