Thessaloniki metro station opens to visitors

A Thessaloniki metro station was opened to the public Saturday and people queued to take a look.

The project, conceived in the 1990s, has been plagued by delays and successive governments failed to deliver on it. Part of the delay had to do with the discovery of significant archaeological finds and the controversy about what to do with them and how best to display them.

Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis said Saturday the project is in its “final stretch.”