Witnesses in children's charity probe are exposed

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed
The investigation into allegations of abuse at the well-known children’s charity Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou), which has facilities in Athens, Piraeus, Epirus and Chios, has been beset by allegations of leaks resulting in witness intimidation, leading a prosecutor to investigate.

A 19-year-old who testified to police about physical and sexual abuse has said that leaks to the media made it easy for other current and former charity recipients to identify him and that promises of anonymity were not kept.

He, and other potential witnesses, have received threatening messages and it is said that at least two potential witnesses are reluctant to come forward. 

