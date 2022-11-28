Cyprus reports first human cases of bird flu

Health officials in the Republic of Cyprus have confirmed two human cases of Avian influenza have been detected on the island for the first time, as bird flu sweeps through a number of countries.

According to the Veterinary Services Department of the Agriculture Ministry, two cases of bird flu have been detected in two locations in Famagusta district.

While the specific strain of influenza has been detected in birds in the past on the island, this was the first time humans were known to have been infected in Cyprus.

Local medical expert Petros Karayiannis said infection takes place when humans are in direct contact with contaminated birds, adding that the disease is not transferred when people consume poultry.

The two infection locations, described as private waterfowl collections, were immediately placed under restriction and the owners of the poultry farms were instructed to take strict biosecurity measures to prevent the risk of the virus spreading.

An official who spoke on state radio Monday morning said Avian influenza resembles common flu, adding people handling poultry are at a higher risk of getting infected and in some cases bird flu can be more severe for humans.

Bird flu, also called avian flu, is a strain of influenza that infects mostly wild water birds but can infect domestic birds and other animals.

Avian influenza is usually transported from one country to another through migratory birds, the press release said.

A number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan have been experiencing outbreaks recently while first human cases were reported in a number of countries over the last two years. [Kathimerini Cyprus]