New Canadian Ambassador in Athens meets with Greek President

Anna-Karine Asselin, the new Ambassador of Canada to Greece, visited the Presidential Mansion on Monday to present her credentials to the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“It is an honor to be designated as Ambassador to a country that I admire and appreciate with such a large and successful diaspora in Canada,” said Asselin on the occasion, with 2022 also marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Greece and Canada.

Sakellaropoulou and Asselin discussed the excellent bilateral ties between the two nations, while also looking at the potential for further co-operation. The ambassador spoke of her focus on strengthening political and trade relations, while also seeking enhanced cooperation on education and defense.