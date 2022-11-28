FM sends message to mark the Day of the Mediterranean

“When I think about the Mediterranean, I think about a region with vast potential and opportunities, but also challenges that should be commonly addressed,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday on the occasion of the Day of the Mediterranean.

“I think about hospitality. I think about shared values and common history. The unique ecosystem of our region provides a variety of landscapes, nowadays under threat due to climate change,” Dendias stated, adding that “our commitment to tackle this challenge, through the Union for the Mediterranean, makes us hope for a more secure, safe, environmentally neutral and sustainably developing region”

“The commitment to our shared values contributes to stability and prosperity in our region, based on common principles, the cornerstone of which is International Law,” he further said, stating that “our common history, opportunities and challenges in our region, as well as, the feeling of belonging and closeness and the contacts between our peoples lay the foundation for more intensive cooperation. I am certain that the Union for the Mediterranean has a key role to play in this regard.” [AMNA]