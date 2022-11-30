Domestic violence hotline ad placed on buses, trams

Buses and trolleys in Attica have been covered with banners with the 15900 hotline to report domestic violence.

The banners have so far been placed on vehicles plying the streets of the western and southern suburbs of Attica.

“If you are experiencing gender or domestic violence, call 15900 now,” reads the message of the campaign, found on the back of buses and on the side of trolleys.

“With our actions and policies we continue the fight to prevent and combat violence against women and stand by every woman, every girl affected by gender or domestic violence,” said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Maria Syrengela.