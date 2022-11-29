Erdogan exploiting Greece’s Muslim minority

In another accusations-filled speech against Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of “persecution” against the Muslim minority in Thrace, which he called “Turkish.”

He also revealed that a key reason for the effort to re-engage with Egypt is to block Greece’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. During his speech at the 38th Meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Erdogan spoke of “unjust and illegal practices that have been carried out for years against the Muslim Turkish minority in Greece and continue to escalate.”

The Turkish president said that “the Islamic world must no longer be a spectator of the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are persecuted in Greece.”

With regard to the Cyprus issue, he argued that there are violations of the rights of Turkish Cypriots.