Evia rattled by series of earthquakes

A moderate tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the island of Evia and the Greek capital on Tuesday morning and has been followed by a succession of smaller quakes.

There were no reports of injuries or damages, though schools in Karystos, near the quake’s epicenter, were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the initial 6.32 a.m. tremor was located off the island’s southeastern coast, 9 kilometers from Zarakes, at a depth of 13.3 kilometers, the Geodynamic Institute at the National Observatory of Athens reported.

It also shook Athens 57 kilometers away and other nearby areas, and was followed by several more earthquakes shortly after, two of which were in the 4-Richter range.

Speaking to Skai TV, Athens University geology and disaster management professor Efthymios Lekkas played down fears that these tremors may have been a precursor to a bigger event, saying the area where they took place is not known for intense seismic activity.