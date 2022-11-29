Parliamentary committee on wiretapping hears testimony from ex-government general secretary

The Greek Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions & Transparency concluded its meeting on the wiretapping affair on Monday, after hearing from Grigoris Dimitriadis, the former general secretary to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Opposition parties had requested that the committee invite for a hearing Dimitriadis, as well as from Tal Dilian, the Israeli founder of Intellexa (seller of the Predator spyware) and Giannis Lavranos and Felix Bitzios, both businessmen, allegedly professionally related to both the Krikel (software company) and the Intellexa companies.

Of the three who did not show up, Dilian could not be contacted, while Lavranos and Bitzios, who notified Parliament they lived in London and Milan, respectively, could not attend but if instructed to do so could testify by written statement or at the Greek consular services in either city.

The opposition proposed the Committee to compel them to appear, though the motion was turned down in a vote. [AMNA]