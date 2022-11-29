NEWS

Storms on the way as new low-pressure system comes in from West

Storms on the way as new low-pressure system comes in from West

Greece is expected to be hit by a low-pressure system coming in from Italy in the West on Tuesday evening, before it marches east to other parts of the country through Thursday.

In an emergency bulletin issued on Tuesday, Greece’s national weather service (EMY) warned that the weather system, dubbed “Ariel” by its Italian counterpart, will bring a lot of lighting and thunder, as well as sudden, heavy showers that may cause flooding.

EMY said that the areas which are most vulnerable include the Ionian islands, the western and southern Peloponnese, eastern Macedonia and western Crete.

Athens and most of the mainland are expected to see the effects of Ariel on Wednesday, with showers and the possibility of storms, while the islands of the Aegean will start to be affected later on Wednesday and through the early hours of Thursday.

Winds at sea will reach speeds as high as 8 on the Beaufort scale, so anyone planning to sail is advised to exercise extreme caution.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meteo increases weather station network with Rodopi addition
NEWS

Meteo increases weather station network with Rodopi addition

Stormy weather front gradually receding
NEWS

Stormy weather front gradually receding

Authorities on alert as storm Eva approaches
NEWS

Authorities on alert as storm Eva approaches

Residents on Ionian Islands and Epirus warned about approaching storm
NEWS

Residents on Ionian Islands and Epirus warned about approaching storm

High temperatures for the current season recorded in Greece
NEWS

High temperatures for the current season recorded in Greece

Storm warning issued as Eva marches towards Greece
NEWS

Storm warning issued as Eva marches towards Greece