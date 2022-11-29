Storms on the way as new low-pressure system comes in from West

Greece is expected to be hit by a low-pressure system coming in from Italy in the West on Tuesday evening, before it marches east to other parts of the country through Thursday.

In an emergency bulletin issued on Tuesday, Greece’s national weather service (EMY) warned that the weather system, dubbed “Ariel” by its Italian counterpart, will bring a lot of lighting and thunder, as well as sudden, heavy showers that may cause flooding.

EMY said that the areas which are most vulnerable include the Ionian islands, the western and southern Peloponnese, eastern Macedonia and western Crete.

Athens and most of the mainland are expected to see the effects of Ariel on Wednesday, with showers and the possibility of storms, while the islands of the Aegean will start to be affected later on Wednesday and through the early hours of Thursday.

Winds at sea will reach speeds as high as 8 on the Beaufort scale, so anyone planning to sail is advised to exercise extreme caution.