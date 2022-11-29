Athens to host international mayors’ conference against antisemitism

More than 25 mayors and dozens of local government officials from around the world will convene for two days in Athens on Wednesday to share their ideas and proposals to combat hate, bigotry and antisemitism.

The 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism (MSAA) seeks to highlight the significant problem of growing antisemitism, present strategies and solutions as well as provide the framework for exchange of ideas and cooperation between cities.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis will preside over the summit, which is being co-organized by Athens Municipality, the Combat Antisemitism Movement and the Center for Jewish Impact, in collaboration with the Jewish Federations of North America.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikramenos will address the opening dinner of the gathering.

More than 17 million citizens from Europe, America and Africa are represented by the mayors and top local government officials who will be in Athens for the event.