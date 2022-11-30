Seaworthiness questions come to the fore

Questions have reportedly been raised about the capability of the floating drilling vessels available to the Turkish Petroleum Company (TPAO), regarding their seaworthiness, which have also concerned international organizations.

More specifically, according to well-informed sources, the floating drillship Abdulhamid Han, currently docked in the southern Turkish port of Tasucu and which over the past two months had been moving in an area north of Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, has not been able to drill due to mechanical issues.

Objections have been raised about its seaworthiness by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), citing problems with its engines. The Abdulhamid Han (formerly Cobalt Explorer and West Cobalt) is the fourth drillship acquired by the TPAO in November 2021. At the moment some maintenance work is being carried out on the vessel, at least according to official announcements from the Turkish Energy Ministry.

Ankara’s stated aim is for said drillship to soon conduct missions in the Mediterranean. However, as is quite clear under the present circumstances, it cannot undertake a drilling project until its shortcomings are addressed.