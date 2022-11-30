Gunmen open fire at chasing police car

A police patrol car was struck by gunshots during a pursuit near the town of Arta in northern Greece late Tuesday.

According to a police report, the officers were on patrol near the village of Kypseli at about 9.30 p.m. local time when they attempted to pull over a vehicle without license plates and three men inside.

The car failed to stop for police, which resulted in a pursuit. During the chase, one of the suspects fired a number of shots towards the police car with what is believed to be a Kalashnikov rifle.

None of the officers were injured and the three men fled.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.