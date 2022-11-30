NEWS

Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says

NATO, Turkish, Swedish and Finnish flags are seen in this illustration taken May 18. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries’ admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

“We had a very good bilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward,” Billstrom told reporters on arrival for the second day of a NATO foreign ministers meeting. [Reuters]

