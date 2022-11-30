Plevris says court decision on unvaccinated staff a ‘defeat for public health’

Greece’s health minister on Wednesday said he regretted a decision by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, to allow the return to work of health workers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking on Skai TV, Thanos Plevris lamented the decision as a “defeat for public health.”

However, he said the ministry will respect the decision and around 2,200 unvaccinated staff will return to work on January 1. The conservative minister said their return will take place under a strict protocol that will include regular rapid testing.

More details will be announced after the experts committee advising the government meets on the issue next week, he said.

About 6,500 healthcare workers in the National Healthcare System (ESY) were suspended in September 2021, when the ministry’s deadline for them to get the vaccine expired.

Half of those eventually returned, after getting inoculated, while 2,190 remain suspended, of whom only 170 are doctors while the rest are nursing and other paramedical and administrative personnel.

Greek health authorities on Tuesday announced a total of 43,914 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the period from November 21 to November 27, of which 28 percent were reinfections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 118 virus-related deaths and 93 intubations.