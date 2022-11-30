NEWS ARIEL

Zakynthos, Kefalonia residents warned about approaching storm

An emergency 112 alert has been issued to residents of the Ionian islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia, warning them of dangerous weather conditions and calling on them to avoid unnecessary travel.

In an emergency bulletin issued on Tuesday, Greece’s national weather service (EMY) warned that a weather system coming from Italy, dubbed Ariel, would bring a lot of lighting and thunder, as well as sudden, heavy showers that may cause flooding.

EMY said that the areas which were most vulnerable include the Ionian islands, the western and southern Peloponnese, eastern Macedonia and western Crete.

