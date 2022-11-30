NEWS

FM in Poland on Wednesday for OSCE meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Poland on Wednesday to take part in the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers’ meeting, a foreign ministry announcement said.

Specifically, on Wednesday Dendias will take part in the informal working dinner on the issue “Trust in Decline- The OSCE at a crossroads. How did we get here?”.

On Thursday, Dendias will participate in the procedures of the assembly. Dendias will address the assembly at approximately 12:30 p.m.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, the Greek foreign minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov, Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddinovich Aslov, and of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

Issues of bilateral, regional and international interest, such as the situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion and developments in Central Asia, Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, are expected to be discussed at Dendias’ bilateral meetings. [AMNA]

