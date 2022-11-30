Police arrest 36-year-old woman over brutal assaults

Hellenic Police officers arrested a 36-year-old woman in the southern Attica suburb of Alimos on Tuesday after a manhunt that lasted for several days.

The woman has an outstanding sentence of 11 years and six months in prison over several assaults on women.

According to the police, the woman would attack women at bus stops in order to steal their belongings, usually quite violently as she often injured her victims in the process.

The arrested woman will be led before a prosecutor.