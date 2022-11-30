NEWS

Three major road and railway projects to be tendered this year

Three major road and railway projects to be tendered this year

The legal tender for the construction of the West Attica segment of the urban railroad will be published in the next two weeks, Transport & Infrastructure Minister Kostas Karamanlis told Skai FM on Wednesday.

At a cost of 125 million euros, the line will be funded entirely by the EU’s Recovery & Resilience Fund (RRF), and add tracks that begin at Ano Liossia and terminate at Megara.

A second railway project for which the legal tender will be published by year’s end is the extension of Metro Line 3 (blue line) by another three new stations – Palatiani, Ilion and Agios Nikolaos – covering 4 km and serving an additional 51,000 passengers daily. This project ties in with the construction of the future Metro Line 4, which has already begun, noted Karamanlis. This will be fnded by NSRF and costs a total of 650 million euros.

Finally, the tender for a third major transport project, which the minister said “has been discussed for decades,” will also be announced soon: the West Egaleo ring road, which will decongest the region. This is a project that will go far as the Old National Motorway, featuring three overhead junctions at Schisto, the Skaramanga residential area and the Skaramanga shipyards, west of Athens. [AMNA]

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ferry linking Thessaloniki with Izmir suspends operation until the summer of 2023
NEWS

Ferry linking Thessaloniki with Izmir suspends operation until the summer of 2023

Athens putting the brakes on trucks
NEWS

Athens putting the brakes on trucks

Athens metro Line 4 will help keep cars off the road
NEWS

Athens metro Line 4 will help keep cars off the road

Thessaloniki metro station opens to visitors
NEWS

Thessaloniki metro station opens to visitors

Attiki Odos: new motorway toll could fall to €2.50
NEWS

Attiki Odos: new motorway toll could fall to €2.50

OASA launches chatbot to support customer enquiries
NEWS

OASA launches chatbot to support customer enquiries