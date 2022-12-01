Storm Ariel causes power cuts in Thessaloniki, closes Skopelos schools

Several districts of Greece’s second largest city experienced power cuts while authorities on the island of Skopelos had to close schools following heavy overnight rainfall in the region, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The low-pressure weather system coming in from Italy, dubbed Ariel by the country’s national weather service, swept over Macedonia, eastern Thessaly, the neighboring Sporades Islands, and parts of the island of Crete on Wednesday and more rain was expected on Thursday.

The municipalities of Lagadas, Volvi, Oreokastro, Thermaikos and Thermi are without electricity, while Greek power grid operator DEDDIE crews are working to repair the damages. The power outage also caused water cuts in the municipality of Thermaikos.

Municipal crews were also dispatched to remove trees from the streets that fell during the intense storm.

In Skopelos, the storm damaged the island’s helipad disrupting its operation and caused damages to the rural road network, while some houses and warehouses were flooded.

Schools remained closed on Thursday due to flooding as water seeped through the roof or windows during the heavy rainfall.