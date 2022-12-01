NEWS

Dendias discusses regional issues, energy with Armenian, Uzbek counterparts

Dendias discusses regional issues, energy with Armenian, Uzbek counterparts

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday met with his Armenian and Uzbek counterparts to discuss bilateral relations and energy issues on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland. 

In his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Dendias focused on the “further enhancement of relations between the two countries, with emphasis on parliamentary cooperation, economy and energy issues, including renewable energy sources, tourism and investments,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Dendias then met Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss “developments in the regions of the Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on the deepening of bilateral relations and on trilateral cooperation between Greece, Armenia and Cyprus.”

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM in Poland on Wednesday for OSCE meeting
NEWS

FM in Poland on Wednesday for OSCE meeting

Turkey says it welcomes Nordics’ tougher terror stance in NATO bids
NEWS

Turkey says it welcomes Nordics’ tougher terror stance in NATO bids

Dendias: No place for revisionism in 21st century
NEWS

Dendias: No place for revisionism in 21st century

FM sends message to mark the Day of the Mediterranean
NEWS

FM sends message to mark the Day of the Mediterranean

New Canadian Ambassador in Athens meets with Greek President
NEWS

New Canadian Ambassador in Athens meets with Greek President

Foreign Ministry releases statement on Albanian Independence Day
NEWS

Foreign Ministry releases statement on Albanian Independence Day