Dendias discusses regional issues, energy with Armenian, Uzbek counterparts

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday met with his Armenian and Uzbek counterparts to discuss bilateral relations and energy issues on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland.

In his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Dendias focused on the “further enhancement of relations between the two countries, with emphasis on parliamentary cooperation, economy and energy issues, including renewable energy sources, tourism and investments,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Dendias then met Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss “developments in the regions of the Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on the deepening of bilateral relations and on trilateral cooperation between Greece, Armenia and Cyprus.”