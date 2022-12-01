Lemnos islanders alerted to coming storm

Residents on the northern Aegean island of Lemnos have received an emergency 112 alert, warning them of dangerous weather conditions and calling on them to avoid unnecessary journeys.

In an updated emergency bulletin issued on Wednesday, the national weather service (EMY) warned that while the Ariel weather system was beginning to weaken, it could still affect areas in the Ionian, northwestern Peloponnese, western Central Greece, Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

The islands of the northern and eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese would continue to experience heavy rainfall and storms until late evening.