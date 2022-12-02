Survey shows superstition still has a hold in Greece

Superstition appears to be alive and kicking in Greece, with an impressive four in 10 people believing in witchcraft and the evil eye, according to research published in the journal PLoS One.

The survey, conducted by the economics department at the American University of Washington, involved interviews with more than 140,000 people from 95 countries.

The survey estimates that at least a billion people on Earth believe in magic in one way or another, to a greater or lesser degree.

The disparities between nations are substantial, yet Greece and Turkey showed similar results.

Overall, superstition is not that prevalent in the cultures of European countries, especially in Central and Northern Europe.

Indicatively, just 9% of people in Sweden have a penchant for superstition, a negligible figure when compared to a staggering 90% in Tunisia.