Antiquities to go on display in new Thessaloniki metro

Roman and Byzantine antiquities removed during the excavations for the Thessaloniki metro will be put on display in the new Venizelos station, the Culture and Sports Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the Central Archaeological Council had approved studies for the conservation of the objects and their display in the station.

The conservation and placement of the finds is expected to start in April 2023 while the station itself will be ready by the end of next year, the statement said.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Venizelos metro station will contain “the largest archaeological site globally within the framework of a technical project.”