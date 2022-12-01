NEWS

Antiquities to go on display in new Thessaloniki metro

Antiquities to go on display in new Thessaloniki metro
[InTime News]

Roman and Byzantine antiquities removed during the excavations for the Thessaloniki metro will be put on display in the new Venizelos station, the Culture and Sports Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the Central Archaeological Council had approved studies for the conservation of the objects and their display in the station.

The conservation and placement of the finds is expected to start in April 2023 while the station itself will be ready by the end of next year, the statement said.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Venizelos metro station will contain “the largest archaeological site globally within the framework of a technical project.”

Archaeology Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis: Greece is ‘model’ for building infrastructure in respect for heritage
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Greece is ‘model’ for building infrastructure in respect for heritage

Unanimous approval for the relocation of antiquities
THESSALONIKI METRO

Unanimous approval for the relocation of antiquities

Mendoni: More than 300,000 artifacts found during Thessaloniki metro construction
NEWS

Mendoni: More than 300,000 artifacts found during Thessaloniki metro construction

Greece heralds deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US
CULTURE

Greece heralds deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US

Monument of Episkopi on Sikinos among European Heritage Award winners
NEWS

Monument of Episkopi on Sikinos among European Heritage Award winners

British Museum suggests a ‘sharing arrangement’ of Parthenon sculptures
CULTURE

British Museum suggests a ‘sharing arrangement’ of Parthenon sculptures