NEWS

Tie the knot on your keyboard

Civil marriage licenses can now be ordered online from the local authorities of the municipalities where the couple live and issued in an individual’s digital inbox (my.gov.gr) at the government’s public services portal.

Either half of the couple may apply for the license on online using their Taxisnet and e-banking codes and filling out the relevant form, before paying the fee, and submitting it.

Additionally, prospective newlyweds ought to look for a list of the municipalities that have joined Gov.gr, as not all have done so yet.

So far, 159 of the 332 municipalities in Greece are offering the service via Gov.gr. 

Society

