The international airport of Iraklio on the island of Crete was placed on temporary alert on Thursday when a Libyan aircraft en route from Istanbul in Turkey to Tripoli in Libya sent out a distress signal while heading south of the island.

According to Cretapost.gr, the aircraft sent the signal after a passenger fainted, asking to land in Iraklio.

After landing, the passenger was disembarked and transferred to hospital.