Analyst urges Israel to reject Turkey-Libya deal

Stressing the important role played by Greece and Cyprus, which are also members of a strategic alliance in the region, the vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), Eran Lerman, has urged Israel to repudiate the latest Turkish-Libyan memorandum.

In a policy paper, the retired professor and JISS executive noted that unsubstantiated Turkish claims of sovereignty over the Aegean islands, and especially Ankara’s threats, “should worry all partners in the regional alignment” in the Eastern Mediterranean. He also emphasized that the Turkish-Libyan memoranda are not in line with the Law of the Sea and violate the rights of important Greek islands.

On the other hand, he said the delimitation agreement for the exclusive economic zone between Greece and Egypt of 2020 is not only legally and geographically valid, but also serves as an indication of Greece’s flexibility at the negotiating table.