Funeral takes place of schoolboy killed in school boiler room blast

The funeral has taken place of the 11-year-old boy killed in Monday’s explosion in a boiler room at a primary school in the northern city of Serres.

Holding white roses, classmates gathered at the local church and cemetery to pay their last respects to the boy, who is survived by his parents and younger sister.

One classmate held up a simple sign on a white sheet of paper that read: “Make room up there. Vassilis is coming to play.”

The 11-year-old boy was killed when the school’s oil-fired boiler exploded during recess and sent the boiler room’s metal door flying across the playground, where it struck him on the head.

The boy’s family have called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Earlier, police arrested a contractor and an electrician who had worked on the conversion of the school’s heating system into a geothermal heat pump.

Accident Education

