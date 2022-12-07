Socialist leader appeals to European Court over tapping

Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis has resorted to the European Court of Human Rights over his wiretapping by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP). The PASOK-KINAL president’s legal team said the move constitutes another step in the institutional investigation to disclose those responsible.

“Although his surveillance by EYP, for three months in 2021, was confessed by the most official of lips, the PM himself, he has not been given the opportunity until today to be informed in an official way of the reasons why it had been ordered,” the party said in a statement, which also noted that no judicial or parliamentary proceedings were initiated to characterize this surveillance as illegal. It added that Androulakis’ right to an “effective remedy,” enshrined in Article 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights, was violated.

Androulakis has stressed that neither the current legislation nor a submitted government bill provide for a minimally effective remedy for this purpose.