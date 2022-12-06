NEWS

Albania belongs in the heart of Europe, Mitsotakis tells archbishop

The Western Balkans and Albania belong in the heart of Europe, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Anastasios, Orthodox archbishop of Tirana, Durres and All Albania, in a meeting with the prelate on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis congratulated the archbishop for his work in the country, describing him as “a bridge of conciliation between the two countries and a support for the Greek ethnic minority,” whom the premier had to postpone visiting due to the bad weather forecast.

The archbishop called on Mitsotakis to continue his reconciliation work in the Balkans and said he was “particularly happy to hear there is progress toward [EU] accession,” since the request by Albania has requested for years to join the European Union. [AMNA]

