Digital passes top Google list of most searched in Greece in 2022

[Don Ryan/Reuters]

As 2022 comes to a close, the Google Year in Search results recap what captivated Greece’s interest over the past year across a broad range of topics, including trending terms, sports events, movies, celebrities and more. 

The top three search trends in Greece were “Fuel Pass 2,” “Edupass,” and “Power Pass.” People searched for a diverse range of topics under the What is category such as censure motion, adjustment clause, nfc and nft. Trending Why queries were topped by “Why is there a war?”. 

Eurobasket led the sports-related searches, followed by Nations League and Olympiakos-Panathinaikos. 

“Smile” and “Batman” secured top spots in trending movie searches. Trending series included “Sasmos” and “I Gi tis Elias” (The land of olive). 

Roula Pispirigou, Makis Katmetzoglou and Mavrikios Mavrikiou were the most searched personalities on Google this year.  Queen Elizabeth, Panos Natsis and Martha Karayianni topped the celebrity deaths category.

Technology

