NEWS

Congress sends Ankara message about overflights

Congress sends Ankara message about overflights

A clear message to Turkey that a NATO member-state should not carry out overflights against another member of the Alliance was sent by Congress in the explanatory text of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which, however, did not include an amendment to ban the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey or upgrade kits for those it already has. 

However, US sales of weapons systems will have to receive the approval of the Armed Services Committee chaired by Senator Bob Menendez, who opposes the sale of arms to Turkey.

The House and Senate Defense committees completed a month-long round of negotiations to finalize the text on Tuesday.

Last July, the House committee accepted one of two amendments tabled, one of which was to impose restrictions on the sale of new F-16 fighters to Turkey and on the sale of modernization kits for fighters already in the possession of the Turkish Armed Forces. The amendment by Representative Chris Pappas was accepted by the House and was preceded by a joint letter from the Hellenic American Leadership Council and the American Jewish Committee, asking US lawmakers to support the amendment. 

The letter stated that Turkish violations of Greek airspace and armed overflights over the Aegean islands have reached dangerous levels, creating a real threat to peace and stability in the region.

However, the provision in the amendment regarding restrictions on F-16s for Turkey was not included in the final text accompanying the $858 billion defense policy bill.

For its part, Turkey welcomed the removal of curbs on the sale of US F-16 fighters. “The absence of [restrictions] is a positive development. We welcome this,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding that the completion of the deal would be “in everyone’s interest,” and that the process must be finalized “as soon as possible.” 

US Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sen. Menendez states that he will not approve F-16 sale to Turkey
NEWS

Sen. Menendez states that he will not approve F-16 sale to Turkey

Turkish FM welcomes exclusion of conditions on F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkish FM welcomes exclusion of conditions on F-16 sale

NDAA warns against unauthorized territorial overflights
NEWS

NDAA warns against unauthorized territorial overflights

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles
NEWS

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale

US Congress will continue to oppose jet sale to Turkey, says Rep. Malliotakis
NEWS

US Congress will continue to oppose jet sale to Turkey, says Rep. Malliotakis