Gov’t decries SYRIZA stance over teen shooting

Students shout slogans while holding a banner depicting 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was killed in 2008 by a police officer, during an anniversary rally in Athens, December 6. [Reuters]

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos denounced opposition SYRIZA’s stance on the shooting in Thessaloniki earlier this week by police of a 16-year-old, saying the leftist party was trying score political points and to liken the case to that of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was killed by an officer in 2008, sparking unprecedented riots that lasted for days.

They want a “repetition of the sad events” of 2008, he said.

“The case is being investigated by justice. Let everyone respect that. Unfortunately, the opposition is trying to instrumentalize the case for party reasons. They are attempting a dangerous identification with 2008,” he said.

He expressed hope the 16-year-old has “a speedy recovery.”

“The validity of democracy cannot be questioned by anyone… the law applies to everyone without exception,” he said and condemned the attacks which resulted in police officers being injured on Tuesday.

“We support the police but always strictly within the framework of the law,” he added.