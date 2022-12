An MP from the MeRA25 party, Kleon Grigoriadis, was caught without his shirt on during a video conference of the Parliament’s Public Administration Committee on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while the party’s MP Maria Apatzidi was speaking.

Apparently not knowing that his camera was on, Grigoriadis started to take off his shirt.

As soon as she realized what was happening, Apatzidi put her hand in front of the camera.