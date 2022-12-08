Police make seven arrests in Western Attica following disturbances

Police have made seven arrests and four detentions during an extensive operation in Western Attica following disturbances in the area on Wednesday night.

The seven arrests are related to drug possession, while 25 house searches were also carried out, in an operation will continue until tonight, police said.

On Wednesday evening, protesters, described as Roma in some reports, in the industrial western Athens neighborhood of Aspropyrgos torched a local tire business and a bus and set up burning barricades in the streets.

Protests that have often turned violent have broken out in Thessaloniki, Athens and other areas since Monday, when a police chase of a 16-year-old who allegedly drove off from a Thessaloniki gas station without paying the bill ended with the youth being shot.

The teen, whose identity has not been officially released but was identified by relatives as a member of the Roma community, was hit in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The 34-year-old police officer who fired the shot has been suspended and is to appear in court Friday for questioning on charges of a felony count of manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon. [AMNA, AP]