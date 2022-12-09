Group claims attack outside Italian diplomat’s home

Claiming solidarity with an imprisoned anarchist in Italy, a self-styled anarchist group claimed responsibility for an arson attack on cars at a senior Italian diplomat’s home in Athens earlier this month.

The attack on the home of Italy’s Deputy Ambassador Susanna Schlein in the early hours of December 2 destroyed one car and damaged another. In a statement on an anti-establishment website, the group said it launched the attack in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, a 55-year-old Italian anarchist convicted last year of a non-fatal shooting against a nuclear energy manager and a bomb attack in 2016.

Cospito is imprisoned in strict isolation, which is typically reserved for Mafia members and is an incarceration regime known in Italy as 41-bis.

“We decided to send our own signal of solidarity to the comrade and his struggle against the 41-bis,” the group said.