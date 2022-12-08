NEWS

Roma man shot dead in fight

[File photo]

A Roma man was shot dead late Thursday after a fight in a camp near the town of Megara, west of Athens.

Although a full account has not been given, the murder appears to be unrelated to the tension and clashes between Roma and the police as a result of policeman’s shooting, early Monday, of a 16-year-old who was trying to avoid arrest.

According to early accounts, pepetrator and victim had a fight ahead of the shooting. The victim was taken to the Megara hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People are said to have identified the perpetrator to the police, but no arrest has been made yet.

