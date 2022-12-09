Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Megara

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old Roma man late Tuesday in a settlement near the town of Megara, west of Athens.

The suspect, only identified as a Roma man, was arrested while driving along the Attiki Odos highway.

According to early accounts, an altercation over an unknown matter led to a fight before the fatal shooting occurred. The victim was taken to the Megara hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the perpetrator was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

The incident appears to be unrelated to the tension and clashes between Roma and the police as a result of policeman’s shooting, early Monday, of a 16-year-old who was trying to avoid arrest.