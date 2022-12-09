NEWS

Health Minister calls for full inventory of medicinal stocks in short supply

[InTime News]

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Friday asked the National Organization for Medicines for a full inventory of medicinal stocks in short supply by the country’s pharmaceutical stores and wholesalers.

Sources from within the health ministry state that the stores cannot export medicines that are in short supply and that there should be no delay in supplying the Greek market.  

The minister stated that anyone who does not comply with the inventory, or that misrepresents their available stock, will not only face criminal charges but also the immediate commencement of the process to have their license removed.

