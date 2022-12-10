Youth point to inflation as top concern

Skyrocketing prices followed closely behind by human rights, economic and social inequalities, the energy crisis and unemployment are the top concerns of young people, according to a recent survey by Metron Analysis, which was conducted on behalf of the Cultural Society of Entrepreneurs of Northern Greece.

The full findings of the survey titled “Greek Youth, the Future of Greece in a Changing World: Values, Attitudes, Preferences,” will be published on Saturday at the 10th Thessaloniki International Symposium.

It sampled 602 people aged 18-30 and showed that an overwhelming (96%) said that the issue of prices is very or fairly serious, with human rights, economic and social inequalities, the energy crisis and unemployment ranking closely behind.

In a list of 11 current affairs issues, including the war in Ukraine and the environmental crisis, respondents ranked the pandemic issue last, with 78% seeing it as a very or fairly serious issue,

More than 83% of respondents agreed that the war in Ukraine, problems in democratic institutions, the environmental crisis, refugees and housing are all very or fairly serious issues.

Of those surveyed, 37% are students, 33% are employed in the private sector, 14% are unemployed, 11% are self-employed, while only 5% work in the public sector. Only 20% want to work in the public sector.

Tellingly, 45% said they would prefer to be self-employed. However, at the same time, the majority (63%) of respondents believe that stable work and fixed hours are preferable compared to 36% in favor of flexible working hours “because it means more freedom.”

Regarding their view of the European Union, 65% said they were positive, compared to 27% who view it negatively. In terms of how they perceive their identity, a 52% said they identify themselves as both Greek and European, as opposed to 30% who perceive their identity as only Greek. A “not insignificant” amount 13% who consider themselves primarily European and then Greek.